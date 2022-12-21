Major stone-slide closes Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Srinagar, Dec 21: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been closed after a major stone-slide near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur last night, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting a traffic department official, GNS reported that the thoroughfare remains closed and efforts are underway to clear it.

Around midnight, the authorities announced that the movement of all types of vehicles shall remain suspended in view of major stone-slide which has “damaged both tubes of highway road”.