Make all arrangements for Amarnathji yatra before mid June: CS

Dr Mehta urged all the departments including PDD, Jal Shakti, RDD, H&UDD, BRO, Telecommunication and others to complete the necessary tendering and other contract related processes in the month of April itself. He directed the BRO to clear the snow from roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before end of April so that other departments are able to carryout their activities smoothly.

The Chief Secretary stressed on marking the disaster prone areas on both the routes and ensure that the utilities are not established in such areas. He directed that necessary assistance may be taken from NDRF in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones.