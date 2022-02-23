Make J&K fully digital in 3 months: CS

Reviewing the development of the UT dashboard during a meeting attended by the secretaries of a few identified service-oriented departments including the IT Secretary, the chief secretary asked the IT Department to integrate the DGGI dashboard with 50 indicators and 140 data points besides incorporating the 55 beneficiary-oriented schemes with the UT dashboard to make the dashboard a real-time one-stop viewing and monitoring platform for all schemes in J&K.

He said going forward the scope and sweep of the dashboard could be further enhanced by adding more schemes and services including the deliverables assigned to all the departments.