Make J&K fully digital in 3 months: CS

Jammu, Feb 23: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday asked the Information Technology Department to speed up the development of the UT dashboard and ‘Your Mobile Our Office’ app to enable J&K to go fully digital within three months.
Reviewing the development of the UT dashboard during a meeting attended by the secretaries of a few identified service-oriented departments including the IT Secretary, the chief secretary asked the IT Department to integrate the DGGI dashboard with 50 indicators and 140 data points besides incorporating the 55 beneficiary-oriented schemes with the UT dashboard to make the dashboard a real-time one-stop viewing and monitoring platform for all schemes in J&K.
He said going forward the scope and sweep of the dashboard could be further enhanced by adding more schemes and services including the deliverables assigned to all the departments.
Mehta asked the department to launch the ‘Your Mobile Our Office’ app within 15 days with five services to begin with.
He advised the department to also explore the possibility of providing 200 services available on the Umang app on app.
The chief secretary asked the department to run the media campaigns about the utility of the app for the benefit of the people.
Saying that the ‘Janbhagidgari’ portal had now become more user-friendly after it was moved to a different server, he asked the department to sensitise the people about the portal so that more and more people could avail its benefit and become truly empowered.
Mehta said that the government’s ongoing digital push would improve governance and public service delivery on a sustainable basis.