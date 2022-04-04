‘Make payments to Govt counsels only through Centralised mechanism’

Jammu, Apr 4: J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has directed all the Administrative Secretaries and Head of Departments not to make any payments relating to any court case in favour of any counsel henceforth except as per the centralized mechanism.
In a circular, Law Secretary Achal Sethi stated that in pursuance to Administrative Council decision taken on January 29,2022, the Government had issued an order on February 4, 2022 vis-a-vis adoption of centralized mechanism for payment of retainership, counsel fee, incidental expenses to all the counsels representing the Government before all the Courts or Forums.
“Consequent to the same, all modes of payment of retainership, counsel fee, incidental expenses payable by any department, office, Corporation or autonomous body etc, statutory authority or HoDs or Subordinate Office in any court case have been abolished w.e.f April 1, 2022, except as per the mechanism, manner and mode prescribed in annexure to the order referred ibid, which shall be the only mode of payment from April 1, 2022 onwards,” Sethi ordered.