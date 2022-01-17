Make strategies, plans to fight crime in more progressive, effective manner: DGP

Jammu, Jan 17 : To review the overall functioning of J&K Police on different fronts and to work out agenda and goals for the year ahead, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a high level meeting of police officers here at PHQ this afternoon, an official press release said.
Preparations of Republic Day 2022 were also reviewed during the meeting.
Spl DG Crime J&K AK Choudhary, ADGsP S D Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, M K Sinha, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Alok Kumar, AIsG of PHQ attended the meeting at PHQ, while Spl DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Armed SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, all range, unit and wing heads attended the meeting through video conferencing.
While addressing the meeting, the DGP said that organising fortnightly meetings of unit/wing heads with PHQ officers are aimed to address the issues which come in our way on routine basis. The DGP directed the officers to submit their proposals so that work of improving/upgrading the accommodation, logistics and other facilities for jawans and officers are completed or provided on fast track basis. He said that the proposals received by PHQ has been acted.
Singh said that from community policing to national highway/city, security grid and counter terrorism “we have to act responsibly and in a planned manner to achieve the desired results.” He said that every technicality of investigation should be taken into account while investigating the crimes like NDPS, UAPA, terror and other crimes of special nature. He added that elements involved in notorious crimes must be booked under PSA. He directed for following the COVID protocol and stressed for continuing the work with more passion and zest.
Referring to the recent Jammu zone review meeting in which the performance of 2021 was analyzed and the plans and strategies were prepared for 2022, the DGP said that all units and wings of Jammu and Kashmir Police should set their targets for 2022.
The DGP stressed on making the strategies and plans to fight crime in more effective and progressive manner. The DGP said that goals for disposal of crime cases etc have been prepared and would be communicated with all field formations in a couple of days adding that we have to systematize and prioritize our work in a better manner. He directed for conducting the crime review meetings at District, range and zonal levels on fortnight or monthly basis to review the progress of investigations and added that crime supervision is highly important for better results.
Singh appreciated the field officers for mounting pressure on terrorists and achieving huge success in the beginning of the year and stressed for continuing anti-terror operations with more commitment. He directed the officers for formulating a comprehensive security grid and deployment mechanism for consolidating peace. He stressed for strengthening the city/highway nakas as also the border security grid. Referring to the nefarious and concocted stories being circulated on social media by Pak sponsored agencies, the DGP stressed for taking the concrete steps to deal with these propaganda mechanization. The DGP emphasized on monitoring and dealing the challenges like radicalization and recruitment of locals more purposefully and efficiently.
With regard to the Republic day arrangement, the DGP said that all the security arrangements have to be made for forthcoming Republic day celebrations. He said that well coordinated surveillance systems must be ensured to undo nefarious plans of the enemies of peace.
The senior officers representing different wings/units gave their suggestions for improving the quality of policing. The officers representing different units/districts apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated to enhance the efficiency on different policing fronts.