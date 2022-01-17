Make strategies, plans to fight crime in more progressive, effective manner: DGP

While addressing the meeting, the DGP said that organising fortnightly meetings of unit/wing heads with PHQ officers are aimed to address the issues which come in our way on routine basis. The DGP directed the officers to submit their proposals so that work of improving/upgrading the accommodation, logistics and other facilities for jawans and officers are completed or provided on fast track basis. He said that the proposals received by PHQ has been acted.

Singh said that from community policing to national highway/city, security grid and counter terrorism “we have to act responsibly and in a planned manner to achieve the desired results.” He said that every technicality of investigation should be taken into account while investigating the crimes like NDPS, UAPA, terror and other crimes of special nature. He added that elements involved in notorious crimes must be booked under PSA. He directed for following the COVID protocol and stressed for continuing the work with more passion and zest.