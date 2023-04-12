Jammu

Man allegedly kills son, injures wife, daughter with sharp-edged weapon in Samba

'We have registered a case into the incident and the accused being questioned regarding the unfortunate incident'
Police have arrested a man in Samba
Srinagar, Apr 12: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his son and injuring his wife and daughter in Samba district on Wednesday afternoon. 

Quoting an official, GNS reported that one Kulbir Singh was arrested by police soon after a news of him spread for allegedly attacking and killing his son Jatan Singh and also injuring his wife Poonam Devi and daughter with some sharp-edged weapon at their residence in Rakhi Sum area in Samba district. 

A police officer said that soon after receiving information a police team rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused within no time. "We have registered a case into the incident and the accused being questioned regarding the unfortunate incident", the official said. 

