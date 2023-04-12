Man allegedly kills son, injures wife, daughter with sharp-edged weapon in Samba

Quoting an official, GNS reported that one Kulbir Singh was arrested by police soon after a news of him spread for allegedly attacking and killing his son Jatan Singh and also injuring his wife Poonam Devi and daughter with some sharp-edged weapon at their residence in Rakhi Sum area in Samba district.

A police officer said that soon after receiving information a police team rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused within no time. "We have registered a case into the incident and the accused being questioned regarding the unfortunate incident", the official said.