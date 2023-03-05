Man allegedly shoots self with gun of his brother and VDC member in J&K’s Doda

Bhadarwah, Mar 05: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with the weapon of his brother, who is a village defence committee(VDC) member, in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday morning.
Official sources said that Arvind Kumar (35), allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself owing to some family problems. "The elder brother of the deceased is a member of Village Defense Committee. The gun was kept in the house by which Kumar shot himself, " a police official said.
While confirming the incident, SDPO Bhadarwah said we received information at about 8 AM, that one Arvind Kumar shoot himself with the gun of his brother(who is VDC member) and died on the spot at Sindra Village in Bhalla.
"After getting information, a team of police reached the spot and started investigation," the SDPO said, saying that the body has been shifted to SDH Bhadarwah for postmortem and investigation in the incident is underway to ascertain the reasons behind this step.