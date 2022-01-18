Man arrested for abducting, raping minor in J&K's Reasi

While the 14-year-old girl was rescued from the house of her abductor in Poonch district, the accused was arrested from a locality in Jammu within three weeks of the incident, a police spokesperson said.

He said the father of the minor had lodged a complaint at the Reasi Police Station on December 28 last year stating that her minor daughter went outside to buy milk from a shop but did not return, suspecting that she might have been kidnapped.

A case was registered and investigation started which revealed that the minor was kidnapped by Shakeel alias Sonu, a resident of Poonch, the spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shalinder Singh constituted a special team headed by a sub inspector to rescue the abducted minor, the official added.