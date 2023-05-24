Man arrested for assaulting Congress corporator in Jammu

Jammu, May 24: Police today claimed to have arrested the main accused who was involved in assaulting a Congress party’s corporator Rashpal Bhardwaj on Tuesday evening.

“In connection with the incident of assault on Municipal Corporator Rashpal Bhardwaj of Jammu, the alleged prime accused Anil Singh has been arrested after nightlong raids conducted by different teams of police in various suspected locations,” said SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli.

The SSP said that the alleged prime accused has been arrested and many have been detained for questioning, while further legal proceedings are going on. The raids are going on across different locations to nab other accused.

Yesterday evening, the Corporator of ward number 72, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) had gone to his fields, and while returning on a two wheeler, he was attacked by several armed people in Sujalpur, Domana.