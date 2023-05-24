Man arrested for assaulting Congress corporator in Jammu

Jammu, May 24: Police today claimed to have arrested the main accused who was involved in assaulting a Congress party’s corporator Rashpal Bhardwaj on Tuesday evening.
“In connection with the incident of assault on Municipal Corporator Rashpal Bhardwaj of Jammu, the alleged prime accused Anil Singh has been arrested after nightlong raids conducted by different teams of police in various suspected locations,” said SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli.
The SSP said that the alleged prime accused has been arrested and many have been detained for questioning, while further legal proceedings are going on. The raids are going on across different locations to nab other accused.
Yesterday evening, the Corporator of ward number 72, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) had gone to his fields, and while returning on a two wheeler, he was attacked by several armed people in Sujalpur, Domana.
They, according to the police, attacked the Corporator with sharp edged weapons, and batons wounding critically and then they escaped. Fortunately, the Corporator was timely rushed to the spot soon after people and his family members got to know about the incident.
He was operated in the GMC Jammu. The critically injured Corporator however survived the attack. Following the attack, JMC Mayor, Rajinder Sharma, all of his colleagues and relatives assembled at the GMC Jammu demanding arrest of the accused persons.
They claimed that the victim had already alarmed police with his complaint against the suspected persons claiming threat to his life prior to this attack.
Last night raids were conducted in different areas after the family members disclosed some names before the police. A case in this regard has been registered at the police station Domana and investigation in the case is in progress.