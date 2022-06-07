Man arrested for bludgeoning father to death in J&K's Udhampur

Udhampur, Jun 7: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his father in Ramnagar village of Udhampur district on Tuesday.
The victim namely Gopi Chand son of Dhuni Chand resident of Kaghote Ramnagar was brought to District Hospital Udhampur and was declared as brought dead by doctors, news agency KNO reported quoting officials.
"It was a case of assault after which cognizance of the matter was taken in police station Ramnagar and investigation was started," an official said.
The accused has been identified as Joginder Kumar who has confessed to murdering his father in a bit of rage after they had an argument last night. The weapon of offense-a hammer has been recovered, said officials.