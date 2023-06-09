Man arrested in Kathua for driving vehicle with HSRP owned by JKAS officer: Police

Jammu, June 9: Police today claimed to have arrested an advocate with a duplicate “high-security number plate” of a private vehicle which was originally being owned by a J&K Administrative Service Officer posted in Kathua as District Social Welfare Officer.
The issue came to the fore when the Social Welfare Department’s District Social Welfare Officer, Kathua, Abdul Raheem, resident of Thanamandi, in Rajouri district noticed an unusual situation on the Jammu-Pathankot highway while heading towards his office in Kathua.
“I was on my way to Kathua to my office when I noticed a vehicle with two Kashmiri people on board and shockingly, their car (also a maruti brezza) had my registration number plate,” Abdul Raheem told Greater Kashmir.
The JKAS officer, who himself served as RTO, said that “I immediately contacted some officials in the Transport Department to ascertain if his vehicle (brezza) is in his name or someone else’s name. However, I was told that my vehicle is in my name.”
“The issue was alarming and hence, I alerted police station Rajbagh to stop the vehicle with a duplicate registration number,” he said.
During checking of the documents, registration number and chassis number, he said that the registration number of the seized vehicle was the same as his i.e., JK11-C-9988, but its chassis number was different. However, the registration certificate was a scanned copy not the original one. It was also in the name of Abdul Raheem.
“As all the things were suspicious, we got the chassis number checked and found that the chassis number belongs to another brezza which belongs to a retired RTO, Delhi. We contacted that retired RTO Delhi and he sent his chassis number and registration number photos, and videos on whatsapp. We were surprised to see that the seized vehicle had a duplicate registration number and a different chassis number of a vehicle that is in Delhi,” he said, quoting his complaint to the police.
He said that “The retired RTO Delhi owner of Breeza (registration number DL-3CCR-1174) recalled that his car had met an accident and he had sent the car at the workshop apprehending that someone from there might have shared his Breeza’s chassis number with the gang (apparently involved in vehicle lifting).”
He said that on his complaint, the police have detained two Pulwama-based advocates who claimed that they brought this vehicle from Pantha Chowk from a vehicle dealer.
Meanwhile, a police officer from Rajbagh police station told Greater Kashmir that, “We have arrested the owner of the vehicle having a duplicate high-security number plate and seized the vehicle.”
The police officer said that “We are writing to the RTO concerned and company to know about the vehicles and accordingly, the investigation would proceed to ascertain facts.” A case in this regard has also been registered at police station Rajbagh and further investigation is on.