Man arrested in Kathua for driving vehicle with HSRP owned by JKAS officer: Police

The JKAS officer, who himself served as RTO, said that “I immediately contacted some officials in the Transport Department to ascertain if his vehicle (brezza) is in his name or someone else’s name. However, I was told that my vehicle is in my name.”

“The issue was alarming and hence, I alerted police station Rajbagh to stop the vehicle with a duplicate registration number,” he said.

During checking of the documents, registration number and chassis number, he said that the registration number of the seized vehicle was the same as his i.e., JK11-C-9988, but its chassis number was different. However, the registration certificate was a scanned copy not the original one. It was also in the name of Abdul Raheem.