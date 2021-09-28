Man convicted in a fraud case, gets 5 years in jail

Rajinder Kumar alias Shinda , a resident of Vikas Nagar, was booked in a case under various sections of law in 2007, following a complaint by Mangat Ram of Chumbian village of Samba.

Ram had received a letter from J&K Finance Corporation, asking him to pay an amount of over Rs 15.49 lakh on account of loan for a vehicle registered in his name that he never purchased or owned, the spokesman said.

In his complaint, Ram had stated that he purchased a bus in October, 1988 in partnership with Kaka Ram but the business did not turn out to be profitable and as such the bus was sold by them to a party hailing from Uttar Pradesh while the route permit of the vehicle was deposited with the concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO).

In 1991, Kumar approached him along with one Jai Singh alias Raja Dalal for the Route Permit and accordingly a deal was struck, the spokesman said, adding the complainant alleged that he was made to sign various forms and documents brought to him by Kumar.

His passport size photograph was also taken on the pretext of transfer of route permit, the spokesman said.

After completion of investigation, the spokesman said a charge sheet in case was filed on April 23, 2013 against Kumar and five other persons including four officials of the State Finance Corporation (SFC), who are all now retired employees.

He said the Special Public Prosecutor contested the case vigorously in the court of additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) and Kumar has been convicted for simple imprisonment of three years each for the commission of the offences Under Section 420 and 468 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and for a term of five years each for offences Under Section 467/471 RPC and both the sentences would run concurrently.