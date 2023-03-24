Man held with narcotics, Rs 4 lakh cash in Hiranagar

Police have also arrested a person along with all the narcotics and recovered cash was seized on the spot.

Police said that they received reliable information at Police Station Hiranagar that Sudesh Mehta, son of Parkash Chand, resident of Chapper in Hiranagar was illegally involved in trade/selling of charas/ganja in his shop at Chapper Morh area.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by SHO Hiranagar Inspector Amit Sangra, conducted a surprise check in his shop at the Chapper Morh area and discovered a significant quantity of charas and ganja in his possession.