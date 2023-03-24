Man held with narcotics, Rs 4 lakh cash in Hiranagar

Jammu, Mar 24: Intensifying its action against drug abuse, Kathua police today recovered approximately 400 grams charas, 150 grams of other narcotics alongwith cash amount of Rs 4, 20, 000 at Chapper Morh area of Police Station Hiranagar.
Police have also arrested a person along with all the narcotics and recovered cash was seized on the spot.
Police said that they received reliable information at Police Station Hiranagar that Sudesh Mehta, son of Parkash Chand, resident of Chapper in Hiranagar was illegally involved in trade/selling of charas/ganja in his shop at Chapper Morh area.
Acting swiftly, a police team led by SHO Hiranagar Inspector Amit Sangra, conducted a surprise check in his shop at the Chapper Morh area and discovered a significant quantity of charas and ganja in his possession.
On thorough checking approximately 400 grams of charas, 150 grams of ganja like narcotics alongwith cash amount of Rs 4, 20, 000 were recovered from the possession of Sudesh Mehta. He was taken into custody by the police.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 42 of 2023 under section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Hiranagar while further investigation is underway.