Man hospitalized after bear attack in Doda

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that today morning, when Jaswinder Singh was going to forest area near his house, a bear suddenly pounced on him. Jaswinder immediately raised an alarm by shouting for help, on this his family members and villagers ran to him for help and rescued him from the bear.

"Villagers immediately rushed the injured to GMC Doda for treatment. The victim was lucky enough that he was attacked near his house and got timely help," SSP added saying that he is undergoing treatment at GMC Doda and is said to be stable.

"Wild Life Department has already been informed about the same and requested to capture the animal," the SSP informed.

The SSP also informed that after hectic efforts, a leopard, who was roaming in area , has been captured in Kastigarh area by wild life Department along with Police teams today morning.