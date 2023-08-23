Man injured in low-intensity explosion in Jammu
Jammu, Aug 23: A man residing in the Chatha area of Jammu sustained injuries due to a low-intensity explosion that occurred at his brother's house, officials said today.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the blast was a result of explosive material of low intensity, suspected to be intended for illegal animal hunting or trapping purposes, said a police official.
He said the incident took place when the explosive material, allegedly intended for unauthorized animal hunting or traps, detonated in the house.
The injured man was immediately moved to a hospital for medical treatment.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and the investigation is underway to determine the full scope of the incident, said SSP Jammu.