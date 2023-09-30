Man kills brother over land dispute in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar, Sep 30: In a tragic incident on Saturday in Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir, a special police officer (SPO) killed his elder brother as the duo engaged in a scuffle over a land dispute.
The younger sibling, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, son of Nazir Ahmad, reportedly attacked his elder brother, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, resulting in serious injuries, reports said.
Ishtiyaq was immediately referred to SDH Gundwah and later referred to GMC Doda for medical treatment, however he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased Ishtiyaq Ahmed was as a teacher and Imtiyaz is engaged as a Special Police Officer.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and so far arrested two individuals in the ongoing investigation.