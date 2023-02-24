Mandatory verification of outsiders ordered in Samba

Jammu, Feb 24: The District Magistrate Samba has ordered mandatory verification of outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishment, agricultural activities as well as domestic help or those who are staying as tenants or paying guests.
This is to “unmask anti-national elements seeking to establish hideouts.”
The directions were issued by the DM Samba following a district level standing committee on border security. The SSP Samba took up matter of need for issuing of orders for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders working in industries, construction, companies, business establishments, domestic help, tenants (commercial and agricultural) “as there have been instances of anti-national/anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenant and domestic help”, said an order issued by the DM Samba, Anuradha Gupta.
The DM order said: “The BSF authorities have also on earlier occasions raised concerns about the settlement of some outsiders families close to the international border, who have taken the agricultural land on rent basis from the farmers of the border areas and are suspected to be involved in activities detrimental to national security and similar prohibitory orders were issued earlier on February 21, 2022.”
During the deliberation in the recently held meetings of district level standing committee on border security it was observed that it was necessary that orders for mandatory disclosure need to be reiterated and again measures need to be taken to make the “land owners/landlords and owners of the business establishments accountable before renting out / making available their premises to outsiders working in commercial, agricultural activities and houses.”
After reviewing the situation, the DM considered the threat posed by such adverse elements as imminent danger to human safety that warrants immediate preventive measures under section 144 of IPC.
“The owners who have allowed jhuggis in their land shall also be required to disclose the details as per the declaration form,” the order says.
Meanwhile, every Station House Officer (SHO) in Samba district shall conduct verification of outsiders and maintain a separate register.
“Every Tehsildar through the institution of lambardar, chowkidar and through PRI members shall disseminate the information about this order and the need for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders especially in border villages,” the order said.