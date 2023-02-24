Mandatory verification of outsiders ordered in Samba

The directions were issued by the DM Samba following a district level standing committee on border security. The SSP Samba took up matter of need for issuing of orders for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders working in industries, construction, companies, business establishments, domestic help, tenants (commercial and agricultural) “as there have been instances of anti-national/anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenant and domestic help”, said an order issued by the DM Samba, Anuradha Gupta.

The DM order said: “The BSF authorities have also on earlier occasions raised concerns about the settlement of some outsiders families close to the international border, who have taken the agricultural land on rent basis from the farmers of the border areas and are suspected to be involved in activities detrimental to national security and similar prohibitory orders were issued earlier on February 21, 2022.”