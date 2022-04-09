Mankotia, Kundal, Tonny, others join AAP in Delhi

Jammu, Apr 8: Prominent politicians, former legislators, DDC and BDC members and councilors and youth leaders from Jammu plains and Udhampur district Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.
Their joining has made official entry of the Delhi based AAP in J&K’s political field .
Those who joined were former MLA Udhampur Balwant Singh Mankotia, former MLA Yashpal Kundal from Samba, DDC member from Suchetgarh Taranjeet Singh Tony, Congress Party leader Surinder Singh Singari, Partap Singh Jamwal and others.
“Yes, I have joined AAP in Delhi in presence of Delhi Government Minister and senior AAP leader Munish Sasodia Ji alongwith ex-legislators, DDCs, BDCs, PRIs, councilors and dozens of leaders from various districts,” said Balwant Singh Mankotia while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
DDC member from Suchetgarh Taranjeet Singh Tony - once a leader of National Conference from Jammu - told Greater Kashmir over phone that DDCs, PRIs, BDCs, Councillors and political workers joined the party.
“We will bring change by doing positive politics of Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people,” DDC member Tonny said and claimed that “hundreds of people have joined AAP alongwith them in Delhi.
Meanwhile, an attempt was made to contact the former minister and ex-legislator of Ramnagar but he was not available for comments with regard to certain rumors following his meeting with Munish Sasodia.