Many Jammu districts deprived of equitable development: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Feb 26:Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that many districts in the Jammu region were deprived of equitable development.
Addressing a joining programme at Apni Party’s office here, Bukhari said, “The biased approach in developmental activities in Jammu region has deprived the people of their constitutional right to get equitable treatment like other areas. The Apni Party is committed for the upliftment of the people economically, socially, and politically with no scope of discrimination.”
He said that the youth in J&K had endorsed Apni Party’s non-communal politics.
He said that the joining of youth shows that the party’s agenda of unity with no communal approach and telling the truth to the people had attracted the youth who were joining the movement towards peace and prosperity.
Bukhari said that the party had gained support at the ground level and in the regions which remained neglected for decades regarding developmental activities.
“We strongly oppose any kind of discriminatory approach with any section of the society. However, we are committed to providing equal opportunity to the people in all the regions to get employment and development,” he said.
Bukhari said that Apni Party believes in the unity of both regions and criticised those trying to create a wedge between the community and regions on caste, creed, or religion.