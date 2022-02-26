Many Jammu districts deprived of equitable development: Altaf Bukhari

Addressing a joining programme at Apni Party’s office here, Bukhari said, “The biased approach in developmental activities in Jammu region has deprived the people of their constitutional right to get equitable treatment like other areas. The Apni Party is committed for the upliftment of the people economically, socially, and politically with no scope of discrimination.”

He said that the youth in J&K had endorsed Apni Party’s non-communal politics.