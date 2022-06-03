Many migrant KP employees with families return to Jammu

Another KP employee said, “We shall be given a safe and secure location in Kashmir. We cannot live there under threat to our life. Although the government has provided guards on the entry and exit points of the government accommodations, we also have to go out to do our job. It has become impossible for us to work in an insecure atmosphere.”

“Where is the security in the government departments?” he responded to the question and added that “If they cannot provide us security then they should relocate us in Jammu till the security situation improves.”