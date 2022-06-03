Many migrant KP employees with families return to Jammu

Jammu, June 3: Many migrant Kashmiri Pandits who were serving in different government departments in parts of Kashmir have returned to Jammu amid the emerging security situation in the valley following targeted killings.
These KP employees were engaged under the PM package in government departments across Kashmir valley but they have started returning to Jammu with their families citing security reasons.
“We have returned from Kashmir to Jammu due to an alarming situation,” a KP employee told the media at Jagti soon after he reached Jammu. He was accompanied by his family members.
Another KP employee said, “We shall be given a safe and secure location in Kashmir. We cannot live there under threat to our life. Although the government has provided guards on the entry and exit points of the government accommodations, we also have to go out to do our job. It has become impossible for us to work in an insecure atmosphere.”
“Where is the security in the government departments?” he responded to the question and added that “If they cannot provide us security then they should relocate us in Jammu till the security situation improves.”