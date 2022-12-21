‘Many prominent people  join AAP in Jammu’

Jammu, Dec 21: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that many prominent people including civil society members and former bureaucrats joined it in Jammu.
According to a press note, later senior AAP leader , TS Tony, addressed a party function. He said that the crusade of Aam Aadmi Party against misgovernance and corruption is going on with full might and Aam Aadmi Party has proven the meaning of pro people government through its governance model in Delhi and now in Punjab.
Prominent among those who joined Aam Aadmi Party during this joining event include Retd SP Ramesh Panotra, CA Prabhjot Singh, Youth Leader Vivek Gupta from BJP and a number of other youth leaders, civil society activists.
TS Tony said that the meaning of pro people government was earlier confined in papers and election slogans only and a common man was deprived of a pro people government benefits as no one within the government setup bothered to work on pro people model.