Many shops damaged in fire incident in Reasi

Locals said that a fire broke out in the main market of Mahore at around 7:30 am and it was prevented from spreading further in other locations as locals, the army, and police conducted a massive firefighting operation.

However, shops got damaged and were reduced to ashes in the incident. Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest against the non-availability of a fire station in the whole subdivision of Mahore and urged authorities to set up a fire station to prevent loss of property and life due to fire incidents in the future. They said a fire tender was deployed in the area in the past but it was later removed due to which fire flames could not be controlled in time.