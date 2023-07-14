Many shops damaged in fire incident in Reasi

Jammu, July 14: At least five shops got reduced to ashes in an incident of fire at Mahore in Reasi district with locals of the area raising concerns over the absence of fire tenders in the area.
Locals said that a fire broke out in the main market of Mahore at around 7:30 am and it was prevented from spreading further in other locations as locals, the army, and police conducted a massive firefighting operation.
However, shops got damaged and were reduced to ashes in the incident. Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest against the non-availability of a fire station in the whole subdivision of Mahore and urged authorities to set up a fire station to prevent loss of property and life due to fire incidents in the future. They said a fire tender was deployed in the area in the past but it was later removed due to which fire flames could not be controlled in time.
The protesters, however, raised slogans in favour of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF for their hard efforts to control the flames.