Margan Top road opened after winter halt

GNS reported that the road's opening is a significant achievement that will bring much-needed relief to the people by easing mobility and transportation of essential goods.

Making the announcement, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav shared that the road would be opened for light vehicular movement from next week. “The opening of the road will facilitate intra-district movement of people and essential services, bringing much-needed respite to the region” he said.

Starting next week, the Margan Top Road will be made operational in a phased manner, enabling hassle-free travel and commute well before the auspicious Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 celebration.