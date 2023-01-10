Market checking stepped up in Jammu to ensure sale of quality meat

Jammu, Jan 10: Market checking has been stepped up in Jammu to ensure sale of quality meat.
Director FCS&CA Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary today said that the market inspection is a routine exercise which is conducted every week or twice a week by their team.
“We impose a fine on the repeated offender following warnings to them during the market checking,” he said. He said that they have not sealed any shop.
Jammu Municipal Limits has around 250 to 300 chicken/mutton shops, according to the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Province, Food Safety Department, Madan Mangotra.
Mangotra said that “The construction of a high tech-slaughter house with huge infrastructure is under way in the Shunkantla area. Once it is complete, we will be able to ensure a fully hygienic and quality meat supply.”
Even as the construction of the slaughter house is underway, he said that over 80 percent meat / chicken shops in Jammu have followed “our instructions and keep meat in refrigerators at defined temperature, and established transparent cabinets.”
“The continuous monitoring of the meat/chicken shops in Jammu municipal limits has improved the quality. However, we have also issued our helpline numbers and installed hoardings across Jammu to make people aware about the hygienic and quality food products including meat/chicken,” he said.
He said that whenever any kind of substandard or poor quality meat/chickens are found, the shopkeepers destroy them by burying them. “The shopkeepers are also aware and are cooperating with us,” he added.