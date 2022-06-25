Massive searches carried out along IB ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The search operation was jointly carried out by Police, CRPF, and BSF in the forward villages in Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts, the officials said.



The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic.



Various intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to infiltrate from across the border to disrupt the yatra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (operations), Samba, G R Bhardwaj said.