Mayor, Dy Mayor of JMC elected amid protest by Cong councilors

Jammu, Oct 21: Two BJP councillors were today elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) amid protest by the Congress party’s councilors against open ballot voting.
In this election, the BJP Councillors namely Rajinder Sharma and Baldev Singh Billoria were elected as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of JMC respectively amid sloganeering and protest by the opposition councilors as the Congress Party councilors boycotted the elections.
After boycotting the polls the protest, according to the opposition councilors, was organised against the procedural change of voting in which votes were not casted by secret ballot but by open ballot and staged a protest outside the complex of the Corporation.
Of total 59 votes of the councilors, an official said that the Rajinder Sharma for the post of Mayor got 57 votes and his opponent from Congress Party, Dwarka Nath Choudhary was polled only one vote (for the post of Mayor) whereas one vote was declared as invalid.
On the other hand, the BJP Councilor Baldev Singh Billoria was elected as Deputy Mayor of the JMC and he defeated his opponent for the post, Sonika Sharma. Sharma was also from the Congress Party.
It may be recalled here that BJP has 44 councillors in JMC and Congress Party has 13 councillors in 75 members Corporation.