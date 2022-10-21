Mayor, Dy Mayor of JMC elected amid protest by Cong councilors

In this election, the BJP Councillors namely Rajinder Sharma and Baldev Singh Billoria were elected as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of JMC respectively amid sloganeering and protest by the opposition councilors as the Congress Party councilors boycotted the elections.

After boycotting the polls the protest, according to the opposition councilors, was organised against the procedural change of voting in which votes were not casted by secret ballot but by open ballot and staged a protest outside the complex of the Corporation.