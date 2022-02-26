MD NHIDCL apprises LG of developmental projects

Jammu, Feb 26: Newly-appointed Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Chanchal Kumar apprised Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha of the status of various ongoing and upcoming projects being taken up by NHIDCL in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that MD NHIDCL who is conducting a three-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir called on LG Sinha and updated him about the developmental projects.
NHIDCL is mainly involved in the upgradation of NH-244 (alternate connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu) and four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road.
He said there were 12 ongoing projects in the Jammu region costing around Rs 5200 crore while there were five ongoing projects in the Kashmir region worth Rs 10,300 crore.
Besides, strategic upcoming projects in J&K include Jammu-Akhnoor (Package 1), Jammu-Akhnoor (Package 3 B), Sudhmahadev-Dranga Tunnel and Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel (under Sinthan Pass) were likely to be taken up by NHIDCL soon.