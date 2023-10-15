Measures for optimal use of multi level bus stand listed

Jammu, Oct 15: In an effort to plug loopholes and enhance the efficiency and judicious functionality of the multi-level parking cum Jammu Bus Stand, District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya conducted a meeting with district administration to address operational concerns and collaborate with stakeholders at the spot.
The meeting was attended by officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Piyush Dhotra; Tehsildar Jammu, Kamal Preet Singh and Superintending Engineering, Jammu Development Authority besides SSP Traffic Jammu City, Faisal Qureshi and SP North, Kulbir Handa.
The primary focus of the District Magistrate’s visit was to attentively hear the grievances of business owners, bus operators and other stakeholders operating in and around the bus stand. The gathering aimed to find effective strategies to encourage both the general public and bus operators to make optimal use of the bus stand’s facilities, including the parking spaces.
The DC emphasised the need for strict adherence to the boarding and deboarding rules including facilitating passengers without causing hindrances or economic losses to the bus operators and ensuring a harmonious coexistence within the bus stand, he said.
During the meeting, it was mandated that the halting of buses and enforcement of boarding - deboarding passengers at designated spots would be ensured by joint teams. The meeting also delved into the operation and maintenance of essential amenities like toilets, shops and cafeterias within the bus stand complex to provide a good ecosystem to the public coming to the bus stand.
The meeting also involved deliberations on issues related to the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Narwal and stressed on improving amenities there paving way for shifting of entire interstate-Sleeper bus services to ISBT.