Measures for optimal use of multi level bus stand listed

The DC emphasised the need for strict adherence to the boarding and deboarding rules including facilitating passengers without causing hindrances or economic losses to the bus operators and ensuring a harmonious coexistence within the bus stand, he said.

During the meeting, it was mandated that the halting of buses and enforcement of boarding - deboarding passengers at designated spots would be ensured by joint teams. The meeting also delved into the operation and maintenance of essential amenities like toilets, shops and cafeterias within the bus stand complex to provide a good ecosystem to the public coming to the bus stand.

The meeting also involved deliberations on issues related to the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Narwal and stressed on improving amenities there paving way for shifting of entire interstate-Sleeper bus services to ISBT.