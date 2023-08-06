Jammu

Medical camp organised

Representational Pic

Jammu, Aug 6: A medical camp under the supervision of  Director Mohan Singh was organised by Nek Mohd Social activist today at Ayush Health and Wellness Centre near JK Bank Gujjar Nagar. In the camp free sugar tests, BP, doctors consultation, and free medicines were distributed  to the residents of Gujjar Nagar Ward No 6.

Special invitee was Girdawar Ghulam Rasool Malik and dignitaries were present  Dr. Vaishali Anand accompanied by Roma Devi ( Yoga Instructor),  Satish Kumar(MTS) among others.

The programme was a great success.

