Medical camp organised

Jammu, Aug 6: A medical camp under the supervision of Director Mohan Singh was organised by Nek Mohd Social activist today at Ayush Health and Wellness Centre near JK Bank Gujjar Nagar. In the camp free sugar tests, BP, doctors consultation, and free medicines were distributed to the residents of Gujjar Nagar Ward No 6.
Special invitee was Girdawar Ghulam Rasool Malik and dignitaries were present Dr. Vaishali Anand accompanied by Roma Devi ( Yoga Instructor), Satish Kumar(MTS) among others.
The programme was a great success.