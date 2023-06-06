Meet Abdul Ghani, an artist playing drums in Poonch's Budha Amarnath temple for past 30 years

Poonch, June 6: Budha Amarnath Temple is a sacred place of the Hindu community located in the Mandi area of the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Every year millions of pilgrims from all over India visit this temple as part of their Amarnath Yatra. According to the Hindu belief, the Amarnath Yatra of Kashmir will be incomplete until one gets the darshan of Budha Amarnath in Poonch. Pilgrims visiting visiting Budha Amarnath are warmly welcomed here regardless of religion and caste.

Abdul Ghani, belongs to Palira village in Tehsil Mandi, has been playing drums in the Budha Amarnath temple premises for the past 30 years. Pilgrims who visit the temple are entertained by him, and they help him financially, through which Ghani runs his expenses.

Ghani plays drums in the temple premises from morning till evening and at times till night.

Speaking to Milap News Network, Abdul Ghani said that about 25 years ago, two bears attacked him a few kilometres from the temple, seriously injuring him.

"The members of the temple management committee, the priest and the BSF battalion were here. The officials helped me. I recieved treatment, and the then Deputy Commissioner also helped me a lot. I sustained severe injuries on my arms, head and mouth in the bear attack. After several months I recovered but was unable to do any other work. Then I preferred to sit in this temple", he said.