Meet on reassessment of ground water resources in J&K held

Jammu, July 26: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of UT Level Committee constituted for reassessment of Ground Water Resources across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various issues like Nomination of Nodal Officers/ Chairperson of working Group, Formulation of UT level ground Water resource Estimation Assessment Cell, Formulation of District Level and Permanent Ground Water Level Assessment Cell in the Nodal Department, among others.