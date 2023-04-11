Meeting held on roll-out of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan

Jammu, Apr 11: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today held a review meeting regarding the rollout of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir here in Jammu.
Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects regarding successful rollout of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was informed that 18 centrally sponsored schemes have been identified including Rashtriya Gokul Mission, KCC, and others. It was further informed in the meeting that resource persons have already been identified for smooth conduct of awareness camps to educate the farmers about these schemes.
The meeting was further informed that during the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, the pamphlets will be distributed among the farmers in three languages including English, Urdu, and Hindi containing details on various schemes of the Agriculture department.