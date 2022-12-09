MEETING RELATED TO ROAD SAFETY | Replicate country’s best models to develop robust system of audit of accidents, LG Sinha directs officers

“Road accidents are a major threat to people's well being. Focus should be on measures that are effective in preventing fatalities. Safer roads should be the prime objective of concerned stakeholders and coordinated efforts are required to defeat this third leading cause of death worldwide. Enforcement is a significant and effective way of preventing and reducing accidents, deaths and injuries. Best practice in enforcement of traffic violations should be adopted. Evaluate the enforcement on a regular basis,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“The senior officers of Transport and Traffic departments must monitor all aspects of road safety on priority and there has to be effective coordination of all departments in this endeavour,” LG Sinha observed.