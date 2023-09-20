Meeting with deputations of specially abled persons held

Jammu, Sep 20: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, today convened a meeting with various deputations of specially abled persons regarding implementation of welfare schemes meant for their socio-economic empowerment besides assessing their issues.
The meeting was attended by Director General, Social Welfare Jammu, Vivek Sharma, Director Social Welfare, Kashmir, Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Deputy Director (Admin), Mehmood Riaz Khan, Chief Accounts Officer, Ashu Behl and representatives of various NGOs including Parveen Sangral and Rajesh (MUSKAAN Foundation), Ajay Kumar Sharma, Ajay Kumar and Sudesh Kumar (J&K Handicapped Welfare Association), Sushil Sharma (All J&K Disabled Welfare Trust), Sham Lal (Corporator), Ritika (Beloved Grace Organization), Roshan Bhan ( J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra for Deaf and Dumb and Residential School for Blinds Jammu), Beena Bakshi (Mahila Jagriti Udhyog Kendra, Jammu) and Umesh Sharma (Disabled Care Foundation).
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on various issues raised by the participants like holding of awareness camps regarding NTA and legal guardian certificate, enhancement of disability pension under ISSS, UDID cards, National Action Plan for skill development for persons with disabilities and related matters.