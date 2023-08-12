Mega health camp held in Jammu hospital

Jammu, Aug 12: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today inaugurated Mega Health Camp of Jammu Urban under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and LRPU Gangyal here.
Deputy Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation Baldev Singh Baloria; Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma; Chief Medical Officer Jammu Dr Harbaksh Singh; Medical Superintendent Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Dr Sanjay Sharma and other officers of health department were also present on the occasion.
After inaugurating the camp, Secretary Health took a detailed round of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and inspected various specialist services available at Mega Camp. He interacted with specialists of Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Dental Surgery & AYUSH.
During the health camp, facilities of Golden Card Generation under ABPMJAY SEHAT, RBSK screening and NCD screening were made available. More than five hundred people including children have been benefitted from this mega camp.