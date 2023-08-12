Mega health camp held in Jammu hospital

Deputy Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation Baldev Singh Baloria; Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma; Chief Medical Officer Jammu Dr Harbaksh Singh; Medical Superintendent Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Dr Sanjay Sharma and other officers of health department were also present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the camp, Secretary Health took a detailed round of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and inspected various specialist services available at Mega Camp. He interacted with specialists of Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Dental Surgery & AYUSH.