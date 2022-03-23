Mehbooba cautions Jammuities against divisive agenda

Jammu, March 23: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today cautioned the people of Jammu against divisive agenda.
She alleged that the ruling BJP was playing divisive politics. Mehbooba regretted that instead of solving basic problems of the masses the BJP is” brazenly indulged in creating an atmosphere of hatred and division across the country.”
“Atmosphere of hate suits BJP to consolidate its vote bases. Since 2014 we are watching how the BJP is reaping political benefits of the divisive rhetoric”, Mehbooba said while addressing a one-day convention of PDP workers here today.
“Except hoodwinking the gullible masses by raking up emotive issues BJP has done nothing to solve basic problems of the people”, she said and pointed out every section of the society be it youth, women, working-class, weaker sections, and minorities are bearing brunt of the wrong policies of BJP.
“As day today , problems of the masses are compounding due to wrong policies of the government, the BJP is shamelessly indulging into fueling the hatred across the country to divert peoples’ attention from basic issues like unemployment, inflation, etc”, PDP president said.
Former chief minister asked the people of Jammu to remain vigilant against such evil designs.
PDP president further said that J&K has been plunged into an unprecedented crisis after the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs).
“While as the whole J&K has suffered immensely on the economic front due to devastating steps taken by Centre and the J&K administration, the Jammu region is the worst victim of the government's policies”, she pointed out.
“During the four years, democratic institutions have brazenly been subverted in J&K and there is no freedom of speech”, she observed and warned that policies being pursued by the Union Government would be proved disastrous of the people of J&K as every section of the society has suffered badly due to ill-advised steps taken by the government.