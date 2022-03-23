Mehbooba cautions Jammuities against divisive agenda

She alleged that the ruling BJP was playing divisive politics. Mehbooba regretted that instead of solving basic problems of the masses the BJP is” brazenly indulged in creating an atmosphere of hatred and division across the country.”

“Atmosphere of hate suits BJP to consolidate its vote bases. Since 2014 we are watching how the BJP is reaping political benefits of the divisive rhetoric”, Mehbooba said while addressing a one-day convention of PDP workers here today.