Mehbooba laments Bajrang Dal activist’s killing in Karnataka

Jammu, Feb 21: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday lamented the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, saying it was “tragic”.
Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, 23, was stabbed to death by unidentified people in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Sunday night.
“It (the killing) should not have happened. It is very tragic,” she said interacting with media persons outside her party headquarters in Jammu.
On whether she condemned the killing, Mufti said, “Exactly, it should be condemned if something like that has happened.”