Mehbooba poisoning young minds in J-K for vested political interests: BJP

The former chief minister had on Monday posted a video on Twitter in which school staff were seen asking students to recite the hymn, considered Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, and termed it the government's real "Hindutva agenda".

"Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief had said in the tweet.

Reacting to her remarks, Raina said she should avoid playing such politics by "poisoning the young minds".

"Mahatma Gandhi united the whole nation by this bhajan during the freedom struggle. The school children also sing 'lab pe aati hai dua banke tamanna meri... (my heart's desire comes to my lips as a prayer) in their morning assembly and there was no objection from anyone," Raina said.