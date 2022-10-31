Mehbooba to conduct tour of Pir Panjal range

Jammu, Oct 31: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti is going to conduct a five-day tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts and will hold a series of public meetings in the twin districts.
This was stated by Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary, Vice President J&K PDP while chairing a meeting of senior party leaders from Poonch and Rajouri districts.
Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary said that today a meeting of senior party leaders of Poonch and Rajouri districts was called at the Party Office in Jammu and discussed arrangements for the Party President’s visit to twin districts.
He said that senior party leaders have been assigned the task to further enhance the finalised arrangements. He said that during today’s meeting the strategy to be adopted in further strengthening the party by extending its influence to every nook and corner across Jammu region. He emphasised upon the party workers to reach out to the people at grass roots level and make them aware about the golden rule in Jammu and Kashmir during People’s Democratic Party government’s tenure.