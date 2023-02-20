Mehbooba visits Raghunath Bazar

Jammu, Feb 20: Former Chief Minister and president Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti visited historical Raghunath Bazar in the heart of Jammu city on Monday.
The former Chief Minister interacted with the traders of the historical Bazar to ascertain the current situation in one of the economic and trade hubs of the summer capital.
She met the office bearers of Raghunath Bazar Traders Association who apprised her about the work undertaken and progress during her tenure as the Chief Minister.
The traders recalled it was during her government that the beautification project of the market was undertaken. The semi-automatic multi-level car parking facility constructed during her government besides the market beautification project provided much needed solace for the local traders, they said.
PDP president recalled her association with the old city areas from her student years adding, “The old Jammu city, its markets and warmth of its residents have always been a binding force for the residents of Kashmir and Jammu.”