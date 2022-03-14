Mehta chairs online programme for senior JKAS officers at Massorie

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his inaugural address, Mehta appreciated the efforts of the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in their efforts to get senior JKAS officers deputed for Mid Career Capacity Building Training at LBSNAA.

He had special words of appreciation for Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas, who has been instrumental in the entire exercise of mid-career training for JKAS officers.