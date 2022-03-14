Mehta chairs online programme for senior JKAS officers at Massorie

Jammu, Mar 14: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired an online inaugural function of ‘Capacity Building Programme in Field Administration for Senior Officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Massorie, Uttrakhand.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his inaugural address, Mehta appreciated the efforts of the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in their efforts to get senior JKAS officers deputed for Mid Career Capacity Building Training at LBSNAA.
He had special words of appreciation for Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas, who has been instrumental in the entire exercise of mid-career training for JKAS officers.
The chief secretary said that there had been a lot of innovations in the field of e-Office, grievance redress mechanisms such as IGRAMS, CPGRAMS, and empowerment initiative of the Finance Department commonly known as Jan Bhagidhari.
He also appreciated the recently-launched Monthly Performance Monitoring System by the J&K government which would go a long way in enhancing the efficiency of employees.