Mehta directs RDD to speed up execution of works

Jammu, Dec 31: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday directed the Rural Development Department (RDD) to gear up to meet the annual CAPEX targets for sustainable, people-centric development in the rural landscape of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he made this observation while reviewing the Capex of the department in which Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department, and other senior officers of the department were present.
The chief secretary directed the department to ensure that tendering was followed in all works in the department and all administratively approved and technical sanctioned works were allotted expeditiously in a transparent manner.
Mehta directed the department to meet the target of 30,000 works under CAPEX and saturate all the eligibility cases under PMAY-G with the first installment by the end of the current fiscal year.
He directed the department to cover all villages under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) during the current year besides targeting 4 lakh Mahila Kissans under the Mahila Kissan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana Scheme (MKSPS) in the next year for creating sustainable livelihood options for women in the rural areas.
The chief secretary directed the department to prepare a compendium of fully functional 3000 Panchayat Ghars with Geo-tagged photographs.
He directed the department to ensure that all Panchayat Ghars were supplied with computers by the end of January 2022.