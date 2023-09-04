Mela arrangements discussed

Udhampur, Sep 4 : In anticipation to the upcoming 3-day historic Sankri Devta Mela scheduled to commence on September 15 at village Meer in Block Panchari, a meeting of district officials from different departments was convened today to discuss the arrangements for the historical event.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, took place in the Conference Hall, DC Office Complex. Extensive deliberations were held regarding multiple aspects of event logistics, including security, sanitation, healthcare, transport, traffic management, drinking water, power supply, and the monitoring of essential commodity prices.
The DC emphasized the importance of seamless collaboration among all district officers to finalize necessary arrangements well in advance of the commencement of the Mela. She urged local mela committee members to actively participate in ensuring the event's grand success, recognizing the significance of public involvement in bolstering tourism and the local economy.