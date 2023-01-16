Member Parliament calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 16: Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.
The Member Parliament discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance pertaining to strengthening of healthcare facilities in Tral and Pulwama area, developing the South campus of Kashmir University into a centre of educational excellence, among other matters.
The Lt Governor assured the Member Parliament for incorporating his suggestions in the decision-making process and redressal of the genuine issues put forth by him.
Later, Sh Sheikh Muzaffar, President, J&K Nationalist People’s Front also called on the Lt Governor and projected the demands of people including a J&K bank branch at Behibag, Kulgam; augmentation of health facilities at DH Anantnag, besides other issues.
The Lt Governor assured Sheikh Muzaffar of addressing the issues and demands projected by him on merit.