Mental heal concepts | Awareness programme held at Bakhshi Nagar school

During the programme Sumedha Manhas, founder president of Youth at Service, a community service group of students, said, “Chronic mental health issues loom large among students than physical health problems .“According to a press release, the . Youth at Service in collaboration with Counseling Cell, Directorate of school Education Jammu conducted an orientation session at the school today. Students of classes 9 to 12 were informed about o mental health concepts and ways to cope up with related issues. “The feelings of self love and positive attitude were encouraged to be felt and shared and the issue of normalising mental health was emphasised. The students actively participated and asked questions to the team members, the press release said.

The team members of Youtha at Service comprising of five volunteers interacted with the students and encouraged the participants to put their inhibitions aside and share their emotions , issues which they otherwise hesitate to discuss.”