‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ | BJP workers listen to samvad across J&K

Jammu, June 27: BJP workers across Jammu and Kashmir listened to “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot,” addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a press release said.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, along with former deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, listened to the” samvad through virtual mode, BJYM National President and MP Tejasvi Surya, who was in Jammu, also joined them to listen to the samvad.
Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) along with other party workers listened to the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” samvad at Hiranagar in Kathua.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister along with other party workers listened to the samvad at Hiranagar in Kathua. Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP along with other party workers listened to the samvad at Hiranagar in Kathua.
BJP National President JP Nadda and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also graced the occasion in Bhopal.