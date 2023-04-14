"Meri bhi sun lo": Girl from J-K's Kathua voices wish to PM Modi

Kathua, April 14: Little Seerat Naaz is not happy that she has to sit on an unclean floor, along with friends, at her school and wants the holder of the country's most powerful office to do something about it.

In a video now viral on Facebook, the little girl from the Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu voices an adorable wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- " Please Modi-ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)". She opens the clip, which has a runtime of fewer than 5 minutes, by introducing herself as a student of the local government high school.

She then cuts herself out of the frame and takes a walk down her school compound, giving 'Modi-ji' a sense of all that it lacks and what she thinks the authorities could do to make it better.

Looking into the lens, she says in a complaining tone, " Modi-ji, mujhe na aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi-ji, there is something I need to tell you.)"

Little Seerat then pans the phone camera towards an uncovered concrete surface, right in front of two closed doors which she identifies as the "principal's office and the staff room".

" Dekho humara farsh kitna ganda ho chuka hain. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here)."

The chubby-cheeked girl then takes PM, Modi, on a virtual tour of the school building, saying, " Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is)".

As she walks a further few steps and bends the lens to the right, an unfinished building comes into view.

" Yeh dekho, pichle 5 saalon se, dekho kitni gandi building hain yahan pe. Chalo mein aap ko andar se dikhati hoon (Look how unclean the building has been for the last 5 years. Let me take you on a tour of the inside of the building)".