Meri Maati, Mera Desh honours India’s land, bravery: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Sep 2: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” honours India’s land and bravery.
He said that the campaign is essentially a mission to reproduce a blend of scents from different cultures across the nation, an elated feel of patriotism in the heart of the nation.
According to a press release, Ravinder Raina visited the statue of Subedar Major Nain Singh Jamwal, house of Amar Shaheed Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, house of Colonel Balbir Singh Bhau, house of Major Joginder Singh, Shaheed Major Inderjit Singh Babbar Chowk, Sainik Colony, Jammu during the collection of the ‘Mitti’.
Ravinder Raina said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheads the campaign in which ‘Mitti’ collected from the houses and the ground near the statues/memorials of the martyrs will be transported to the National capital where it will contribute in the making of ‘Amrit Vatika’ in front of ‘Rashtra Pati Bhawan’ on ‘Kartavya Path’. He said that the Vatika will have the essence of the ultimate sacrifices made by the Military, Para, Police and other forces in the service to the nation and its people. The ‘Vatika’ will essentially remind us of our uniqueness as ‘Bharatiya’ and our rich history of culture, valour and sacrifices.