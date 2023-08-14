Meri Maati Mera Desh | Nation remains indebted to martyrs, warriors: Rana

Nagrota, Aug 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today saluted the valour of martyrs to defend the integrity and sovereignty of their motherland, saying the nation will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifices.
According to a press release, while paying floral tributes to Martyr Hav Sardari Lal, Ashok Chakra of 3rd Grenadiers, who sacrificed his life for the nation during war against Pakistan on December 17, 1971, Rana said the great warrior has made the brave Duggarland proud by his commitment to the national pride. He cleaned the statue of the Martyr with milk amidst chanting of mantras
Rana also met the 87 year old wife of the martyr, Chanchal Devi, and washed and cleaned here feet. He also met his elder son Ram Krishan, his wife Anjana Sharma and the younger son Ajay Kumar Sharma, his wife Rohini Sharma at their residence Seri Pandita in Block Bhalwal of Nagrota, as part of Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhyan, to express the gratitude of the nation for supreme sacrifice offered by the brave heart.
Interacting with the locals assembled on the occasion Rana said, “The brave give their today for our safe and secured tomorrow.”
The BJP leader said the sacrifices of the heroes in defending the integrity and sovereignty of the nation will not go waste. The indebted nation has all along been bowing their heads with respect and deep esteem for the sacrifices made by warriors, he said, adding that martyrs will continue to inspire generations for serving the motherland in whatever capacity they can, he added.