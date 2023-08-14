Meri Maati Mera Desh | Nation remains indebted to martyrs, warriors: Rana

According to a press release, while paying floral tributes to Martyr Hav Sardari Lal, Ashok Chakra of 3rd Grenadiers, who sacrificed his life for the nation during war against Pakistan on December 17, 1971, Rana said the great warrior has made the brave Duggarland proud by his commitment to the national pride. He cleaned the statue of the Martyr with milk amidst chanting of mantras

Rana also met the 87 year old wife of the martyr, Chanchal Devi, and washed and cleaned here feet. He also met his elder son Ram Krishan, his wife Anjana Sharma and the younger son Ajay Kumar Sharma, his wife Rohini Sharma at their residence Seri Pandita in Block Bhalwal of Nagrota, as part of Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhyan, to express the gratitude of the nation for supreme sacrifice offered by the brave heart.