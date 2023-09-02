Meri Maati Mera Desh | PM Modi brings glory to India on global landscape: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, Sep 2: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the world is watching with rapt attention how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering India to unprecedented economic resurgence with glory amid huge global challenges post pandemic era besides steering out Jammu and Kashmir from the three-decade morass caused due to foreign sponsored and abetted terrorism.
“While growing international stature of the country stands testimony to statesmanship of the Prime Minister, heralding peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir speaks of his sincerity in intent and decisiveness in action,” Devender Rana said while paying tribute to Martyr Head Constable Krishan Chand at a homage playing ceremony at Challana in Panchayat Pounthal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency. The ceremony was a part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme launched by the party which envisions a unified celebration of India’s soil and valour, commemorating the nation’s journey of freedom and progress by c”onnecting with the land and honouring and paying tributes to our heroes.”
Martyr Krishan Chand laid down his life on September 1, 2017 at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.
“The dawn of normalcy in Kashmir has hovered darkness of wilderness over the political enterprise of the PDP, Congress and the National Conference that did no good to people of Jammu and Kashmir during the past over seven decades except inflicting miseries upon them,” Rana said. He said the dream of the people across the Union Territory stands realized in terms of huge transformation, large scale development, politico-economic empowerment and end of stone throwing and hartal culture. He particularly referred to the sense of empowerment among the people of Jammu region, irrespective of religion and caste, who had suffered long spell of ignominy and discrimination due to misgovernance of the elite political class.