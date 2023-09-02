Meri Maati Mera Desh | PM Modi brings glory to India on global landscape: Devender Singh Rana

“While growing international stature of the country stands testimony to statesmanship of the Prime Minister, heralding peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir speaks of his sincerity in intent and decisiveness in action,” Devender Rana said while paying tribute to Martyr Head Constable Krishan Chand at a homage playing ceremony at Challana in Panchayat Pounthal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency. The ceremony was a part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme launched by the party which envisions a unified celebration of India’s soil and valour, commemorating the nation’s journey of freedom and progress by c”onnecting with the land and honouring and paying tributes to our heroes.”

Martyr Krishan Chand laid down his life on September 1, 2017 at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.